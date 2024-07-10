THE foundations have been laid for Reform UK to grow locally and nationally, their Lichfield General Election candidate has said.

The party finished third in the constituency with 9,734 votes, behind Labour’s Dave Robertson who won 17,232 and Conservative candidate Sir Michael Fabricant with 16,422.

The local results came as the national picture saw the Nigel Farage-led Reform UK get five MPs elected to Parliament.

Richard Howard, who stood for the party in the Lichfield constituency, said:

“The election result in Lichfield was a great step forward for Reform UK. “In only a few weeks we went from being a relatively unknown party to one that gained almost 20% of the total vote on the night. “This is partly due to the supporters of the party putting in a huge effort in spreading our message across Burntwood, Lichfield and numerous villages for which I am truly thankful. “I am also grateful to the thousands of people who voted for Reform UK. Their vote has not only helped to change the political landscape in the constituency it has set the foundations for Reform UK to build upon in the months ahead.” Richard Howard

Reform also landed third in the Tamworth constituency – which includes areas such as Stonnall, Fazeley, Whittington and Shenstone – after winning 11,004 votes, compared to Labour’s 15,338 and the Conservative total of 13,956.