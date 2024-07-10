LICHFIELD’S former MP has been remembered in the House of Commons after a light-hearted jibe from the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Newly-elected Members of Parliament took their seats yesterday (9th July), including Labour’s Dave Robertson who won the Lichfield constituency from long-serving Conservative Sir Michael Fabricant.

But Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who was re-elected as Speaker, made reference to the former MP as he addressed the House of Commons and the Father of the House, Sir Edward Leigh:

“Sir Edward, I know you are a man who respects traditions. Indeed, when you ran for Speaker in 2019, you were keen to bring back the use of the wig by the Speaker. “Hopefully, though, you will look kindly on me and agree that I still have a decent enough head of hair, although not quite as luscious as that of the former Member for Lichfield – you know I am only joking, Michael!” Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Sir Michael said afterwards:

“Lindsay is a good friend and it was kind of him to mention me on this first day of the new Parliament. “I was there in thought if not in body!” Sir Michael Fabricant