LICHFIELD City sealed the first win of their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over Gresley Rovers.

Callum Griffin and Jamie Elkes cancelled out the opener from the visitors in a much-improved performance from the weekend’s defeat against Hinckley.

Jack Arnold dragged an early strike from inside the area just past the bottom left-hand corner of the away goal, but it was the Gresley who took the lead from a corner.

Jordan Clement then forced a spectacular save from the visiting keeper, before Leighton McMenemy nodded an effort just over the cross bar.

Some neat interplay between Dan Lomas and Luke Childs saw the latter rifle a shot just past the left post, but it was Griffin who brought his side level with a rasping strike into the top right-hand corner of the net on the stroke of half-time.

Jude Taylor was brought on after the interval and looked bright on the right flank as the hosts looked to pull ahead.

With just a minute remaining, it was Elkes who scored the winner for Lichfield after chipping the ball over the keeper and caressing it into an open net.

City will be back in action at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this Saturday (13th July) as they welcome Coleshill Town.