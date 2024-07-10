A LICHFIELD museum is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Erasmus Darwin House was once the home of Charles Darwin’s grandfather and celebrates his impact on science, medicine, technology and society.

The museum, which was restored and opened in 1999, is run by the Erasmus Darwin Foundation and is reliant on volunteers to operate.

A spokesperson said said:

“While we are primarily looking to recruit new volunteers who will work on the reception desk welcoming visitors to the museum, there are also a variety of other opportunities such as assisting with educational visits, helping with events and weddings, and acting as a tour guide. “If you have an interest in the Georgian period or the history of science and technology, if you have some spare time, are looking for a new challenge, or simply enjoy meeting new people, then Erasmus Darwin House would like to hear from you. “ Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

For more details call 01543 306260 or [email protected].