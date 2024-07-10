A SPECIALIST dyslexia school in Lichfield has axed a tradition dating back more than 40 years.

Maple Hayes Hall School said that from September it would no longer run Saturday morning classes.

The decision comes after a review of the school’s timetable.

Originally a boarding school, the tradition of Saturday classes continued after the residential facilities were closed.

David Lowe, headteacher of Maple Hayes Hall School, said:

“We believe that these changes, along with us finishing slightly earlier on a Friday, will be beneficial to the school community and will have a positive effect on children’s education, mental health and wellbeing, and ability to take part in activities outside of school. “Our specialist literacy provision will remain the core part of our school and we will continue to provide the very best education for our pupils who have dyslexia, but from next term it will be for five days a week.” David Lowe