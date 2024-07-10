A LICHFIELD storyteller is set to cast her spell over audiences at a Birmingham festival.

Maria Credali will bring her show Seven Years a Wolf to The Crescent theatre in Birmingham this summer.

She will perform as part of Birmingham Fest 24. it follows performances around the world at locations including Morocco, Ireland and Canada.

Her latest show celebrates the resilience of the human spirit in difficult times, exploring the love of a father for his son.

Maria said:

“I am delighted to be sharing this story in Birmingham Fest 24. It’s got the lot – sorcery, wicked wolves, crushing despair, brave deeds, hope and redemption, all finished off with the traditional happily ever after ending. “This is storytelling for grown ups and it will leave you feeling uplifted. “ Maria Credali

Seven Years a Wolf will be performed at The Crescent Theatre at 7pm on 26th July. For ticket details click here.