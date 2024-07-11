THE first Armed Forces families have moved into new homes at a development in Lichfield.

A total of 20 properties are being built at Taylor Wimpey’s Bower Park scheme for the use of military families.

The three and four bedroom homes are being delivered via the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s Capital Purchase Programme.

Mike Green, chief executive at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said:

“It is great news that families can now move into these fantastic new homes in Lichfield. “Providing high quality and sustainable accommodation for our serving personnel is a major priority. “These houses are an excellent example of the Capital Purchase Programme delivering service family homes where they are needed most, and how we collaborate with major developers to improve the lived experience for our military families.” Mike Green