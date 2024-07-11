THE success of students at a Lichfield school has been celebrated at an awards event.

Among the Queen’s Croft High School winners was Louis Fanshaw.

The audience at the Lichfield Garrick event heard how the 16-year-old had “overcome significant challenges” throughout the year.

His award was presented by co-headteachers Sam Wood and Letitia Carter.

Sam said:

“Louis’ courage shines through as he consistently steps outside even when it’s difficult. But one of the most remarkable aspects of his progress is his resilience. “His caring nature towards his peers is truly commendable. He consistently shows kindness and consideration, making a positive impact on those around him.”

Among the other 26 students to pick up an award was Jamie Eastment, 15, who won the inspiring GREATness Talent Award.

His mother Joanne said:

“I’m so proud of him. The school has taken a positive turn this year under the new headteachers and I’m delighted to see the children thriving as a result. “This awards ceremony is significant because our children don’t win much, however, every achievement whether it’s big or small is celebrated by the new co-headteachers.”