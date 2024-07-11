COMMUNITY groups are being invited to bid for funding to support projects helping to tackle climate change.

Staffordshire County Council’s Climate Change Action Fund will distribute £93,000 to projects, having already handed out more than £267,000 to 290 groups in the past five years.

Applications are open to not-for profit organisations including charities, societies, voluntary and community groups, parish councils and schools.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“Tackling climate change remains a top priority for the county council and we are committed to reaching net zero by 2050. “We hugely value the contribution that community groups can make locally to delivering this goal and I’m delighted to have this scheme running for its fifth year. “The first part is on a first come, first served basis, so I strongly encourage groups to speak with their councillor to make an application. “We can all make a big difference by working together.” Cllr Philip White

The first phase of the scheme will run until 8th October and see each county councillor have £1,500 to allocate to projects in their area.

The second stage will run from October to December and see groups able to apply for between £3,000 and £5,000 for projects focused on renewable energy and the circular economy.

Organisations will only be able to apply to one of the phases of funding.

To apply, groups will need to speak with their county councillor and then apply online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/climatefund.