A FREE festival is coming to Alrewas next month.

The Alrewas Arts Festival will be held between 17th and 24th August and feature a range of activities, including birdwatching, ceilidh, and a craft market.

There will also be a poetry and prose workshop for beginners, a clog step session, portrait drawing, African harmony singing live music.

Full details can be found on the event’s website.