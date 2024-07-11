A SHENSTONE garden centre has unveiled details of its next session aimed at children.

The Little Seedlings workshop – for youngsters aged between four and ten – takes place on 4th August at Dobbies.

The Show and Tell and Growing session will see staff from the centre guide children through the different stages of plant growth, as well as offering advice on nurturing healthy plants.

Youngsters are also invited to bring a plant they have been growing at home to showcase their green-fingered achievements.

For more information and to book a spot at the Little Seedlings Club workshop visit www.dobbies.com/events.