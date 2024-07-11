A male voice choir has emerged victorious in the 2024 Midlands Choir of the Year competition organised by Lichfield Festival.

Birmingham-based MaleVox saw off five rivals in the final at Lichfield Cathedral, lifting the competition trophy and taking home a cash prize of £1000.

The a cappella group impressed the judges with their performance of Gershwin’s I Was Doing Alright, Old Friends by Sylvie Lewis and Charles Randy Wooten, and That Ever I Saw by Darmon Meader.

The Staffordshire Show Choir and Lichfield’s Inspire Choir shared the £500 Audience Award prize.

David Roper, from MaleVox, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the Midlands Choir of the Year title. “We genuinely felt the judges’ prize could have gone to any of the choirs taking to the stage – the standard was incredibly high. “We loved being able to see such an excellent and diverse selection of choirs perform and it was joy to take part.” David Roper

Eleven choirs made the semi-final rounds of the competition which was open to amateur, adult singing groups of all types and musical genres from across the Midlands region.

The competition will return to the Lichfield Festival in 2026.