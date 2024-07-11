A SPECIALIST dementia care centre in Fradley has opened a new accommodation block.

The 16 ensuite rooms at GreenSquareAccord’s Bowbrook site are suitable for couples and individuals over 55.

The facilities at the new Marigold House block are designed to care for people living with dementia and complex needs.

Lucie Willday, manager at Bowbrook, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Cllr Mike Wilcox and members of the local community to Bowbrook recently. “My colleagues and I were proud to show our guests around our new household where our customers can enjoy a wide range of activities, industry-leading facilities all in a tranquil setting. We look forward to welcoming more customers to Bowbrook now that Marigold House is open.” Lucie Willday

Cllr Wilcox, who represents Alrewas and Fradley at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It was a real pleasure to visit Marigold House at Bowbrook – the facilities are excellent and the staff are dedicated. Bowbrook is a real asset to have in our county.” Cllr Mike Wilcox