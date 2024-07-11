A number of objections have been raised over plans to open a new McDonald’s outlet.

The fast-food giant hopes to redevelop the former Central England Co-op site – and has submitted new proposals just months after a previous planning application was turned down.

The previous plans for the site off Eastern Avenue site were refused permission by Lichfield District Council in January because of concerns it “would unacceptably and detrimentally affect the living conditions of nearby properties through noise and disturbance associated with the opening hours and from the coming and goings of patrons, deliveries and food delivery drivers”.

But a fresh proposal has now come forward to demolish the existing building to make way for a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru, car parking and landscaping.

The new application has already sparked objections to the application, however. Local resident Michelle Allport said:

“I live right by this proposal – Eastern Avenue is already horrendous for traffic and racing cars. “Building a McDonald’s will bring more traffic and more younger lads in cars, plus the foreign delivery drivers that hang around at the back of the McDonald’s in town are intimidating and this problem will also then come here. “Not only that, but the smell, the rubbish and endless problems with youths hanging around I feel is going to greatly impact our area.” Michelle Allport

Daniel Woods said he was concerned about the impact on those living nearby:

“The proposed location is in close proximity to a large number of residential properties. “The introduction of a McDonald’s in this area is likely to have a detrimental effect on the local housing market, potentially driving down house prices. “Increased traffic, noise pollution, and litter associated with a busy fast-food restaurant are likely to make the area less desirable for current and prospective homeowners, negatively impacting the overall quality of life for residents.” Daniel Woods

Kayleigh Young said giving the scheme the go-ahead could “undermine local businesses”:

“Lichfield is a small city with a distinctive character and a limited need for additional fast-food outlets. “Already hosting two McDonald’s restaurants, the introduction of a third within close proximity is unnecessary and risks saturating the market. “This could potentially undermine local businesses that strive to offer more diverse and healthier dining options to residents and visitors alike.” Kayleigh Young

A statement submitted as part of the latest application said the opening hours had been reduced from a 24-hour operation to 6am to 12am seven days a week in response to concerns raised by planning chiefs about the previous application.

“The Co-op have relocated from their Eastern Avenue office to new premises in the city centre. This application will ensure that the site remains in use and continues to contribute to the local economy and employment. “The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield and the restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part-time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area. “Additional public consultation has been undertaken to discuss some of the initial concerns highlighted in the previous application.” McDonald’s planning statement