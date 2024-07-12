LICHFIELD City will host Coleshill Town this weekend in their latest pre-season friendly.
Ivor Green’s men have picked up a win and a loss in their two contests so far at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.
Callum Griffin and Jamie Elkes hit their mark last time out as City came back from a one goal deficit to beat Gresley Rovers.
Lichfield will now welcome Coleshill, who compete in the tier of non-league football above them, as they build towards their new campaign.
Kick-off tomorrow (13th July) is at 3pm.