AN intergenerational art exhibition in Lichfield has highlighted the issue of waste in care.

Grace Cares, a Lichfield-based not-for-profit organisation which repurposes care equipment, hosted Pimp My Ride showcase at The Hub at St Mary’s.

More than 130 people attended the opening to see the 11 walking frames which had been artistically revamped by students and community groups.

Click below to see pictures by Ron Ashby:

Hannah Montgomery, co-found of Grace Cares, said:

“The thoughts and efforts behind each of these zimmer frames are truly inspiring. “This exhibition not only raises awareness about waste in care but also demonstrates the incredible potential of creative solutions.” Hannah Montgomery

A public vote during the exhibition saw The Chariot, created by students from South Staffordshire College, named as the winner and earning the youngsters the £200 top prize from Top Cashback.

The top six exhibits will also go on display at the UK’s largest health and social care event – The Care Show – at the NEC in October.

Another vote will see a further £200 in prize money up for grabs thanks to funding from Attis Care.

Grace Cares says it hopes to bring the event back again next year, with sponsors invited to contact them at [email protected] or call 01543 730189.