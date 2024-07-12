A LOCAL charity store has been boosted after a donation of furniture from a housebuilder.

Taylor Wimpey handed over items from one of the showhomes at its Friary Meadow development in Lichfield to The Salvation Army.

Furniture included beds, sofas, a dining table with chairs, bedroom furniture and accessories were handed over to the charity’s donation centre in Lichfield.

A number of the items have already sold, raising more than £1,000.

A representative from The Salvation Army said:

“As a store and a donation centre we are sustained by the items we receive from our partners. “Taylor Wimpey’s donation of quality furniture and home accessories will help members of the Lichfield community furnish their homes in an economical way. “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation and we’re confident that the funds raised from the furniture sales will go a long way within our community.”

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“We were delighted to be able to donate the furniture from our Easedale home at Friary Meadow to the Salvation Army. ”We are committed to supporting local causes and organisations within the communities in which we build and we hope that the furniture will bring much-needed funds to the Salvation Army to allow them to continue their important work.”