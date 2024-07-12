A LOCAL charity store has been boosted after a donation of furniture from a housebuilder.
Taylor Wimpey handed over items from one of the showhomes at its Friary Meadow development in Lichfield to The Salvation Army.
Furniture included beds, sofas, a dining table with chairs, bedroom furniture and accessories were handed over to the charity’s donation centre in Lichfield.
A number of the items have already sold, raising more than £1,000.
A representative from The Salvation Army said:
“As a store and a donation centre we are sustained by the items we receive from our partners.
“Taylor Wimpey’s donation of quality furniture and home accessories will help members of the Lichfield community furnish their homes in an economical way.
“We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation and we’re confident that the funds raised from the furniture sales will go a long way within our community.”
Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:
“We were delighted to be able to donate the furniture from our Easedale home at Friary Meadow to the Salvation Army.
”We are committed to supporting local causes and organisations within the communities in which we build and we hope that the furniture will bring much-needed funds to the Salvation Army to allow them to continue their important work.”
I cannot believe how much the donation centre charge for the items that have been donated for free. I saw a well used baby pram/travel system today for £250 !!!
Sevo, charity shops exist to raise as much money as possible for their charity. The items may be donated free but if they have to be collected that costs wages for the drivers and the cost of running the collection vans. Staff wages and office/shop running costs everywhere have risen, and many people would rather give an item an extended life rather than buying new. Like anywhere else, an item is worth what someone will pay for it.