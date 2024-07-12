BOSSES at a Lichfield GP surgery say patients will only be able to book non-urgent appointments online from next week.

The Westgate Practice said the move would be introduced on 15th July following a successful pilot trial earlier this year.

Bosses said a triage system would be in place to decide on appointment times.

“For non-urgent issues that do not require a same day assessment you will be able to submit an online request via our website or the NHS app. “Forms will be reviewed by a GP who may then offer you a choice of book ahead appointments in the next few weeks. “In order to be able to deal with emergencies, on the day appointments will only be available for urgent issues. If your issue is not urgent, please complete the online form so the GP may offer you an appropriate appointment.”

The practice said the change was being introduced in a bid to tackle the challenges patients face in getting to see their doctor.

“We are are there is a nationwide problem accessing GP appointments. Many practices have shown that they can manage appointments more successfully using online triage systems. This is because requests are triaged by GP who can ensure the patient sees the right person at the right time. “Not only does this make care better, it also reduces or avoids the early morning rush on the phone and it is more convenient for patients to be able to get a book ahead appointment.”

The changes will see patients contacted within 72 working hours after submitting their online form.

The practice added that they did not expect technology to be a barrier for patients.

“The form is very simple to complete, so we encourage our patients to attempt this. You can ask a family member or next of kin to help with this. “Anyone who has no way to complete the form, can ring or come to the practice so our staff can support you completing the form online. Please note that there may be a delay doing this at busy times, so finding a way of completing the form yourself or with help from a family member will allow us to help you more quickly.”