CHILDREN at a Lichfield school have enjoyed free ice creams and lollies thanks to an education business.

Zest Education sent an ice cream van to Scotch Orchard Primary School as part of an attendance initiative.

The scheme sees the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership’s schools provided with a prize pool to award to students they deem to have significantly improved their attendance.

They were also entered into a prize draw, with lucky winners receiving a visit from the ice cream van.

Mike Talbot, director at Zest Education, said:

“It’s a joy to be able to sprinkle a little magic into break time. Our ice cream van is extremely popular – and we’ve found that our attendance initiative can help to motivate children who may need a little boost. “It’s lovely to see them enjoying the rewards of all their efforts.” Mike Talbot

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership’s CEO Richard Gill CBE said:

“We are proud of how committed our students and families are to school attendance, and we would like to thank Zest Education for their continued support.” Richard Gill CBE