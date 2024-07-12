PREGNANT women across Staffordshire are being urged to get vaccinated after a rise in the number of whooping cough cases across the country.

Health chiefs say the free vaccine is offered from 16 weeks and is most effective before 32 weeks.

It protects expectant moths from pregnancy complications and provides immunity against whooping cough in newborns.

Matthew Missen, from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“We are monitoring increased circulation of whooping cough in local communities. “It can be a severe infection in many people, but infection is a serious risk to health in expectant mothers during pregnancy and unvaccinated babies who are at risk of hospitalisation and death from whooping cough. “To protect a healthy pregnancy and the health of their newborn baby it is vital that pregnant women get vaccinated with pertussis vaccine between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. “We encourage all pregnant women to ensure they are vaccinated in every pregnancy.” Matthew Missen

Mothers to be are urged to contact their midwife or GP for more information.