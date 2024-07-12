A SERVICE that looks after children and young people’s health and wellbeing in Staffordshire could be set to continue.

Staffordshire County Council and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) are set to jointly commission a new children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing service.

It comes after more than 13,000 young people were helped in 2023-24.

The authority’s cabinet will consider options for recommissioning the service, which helps children and young people between five and 18 with their emotional health and wellbeing.

If agreed, the new arrangement would begin on 1st April 2025 and last for two years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Every Staffordshire child and young person deserves to have the best start in life, and the chance to achieve their potential. A child’s emotional health and wellbeing significantly influences their development, learning, physical and social health, and mental wellbeing into adulthood. “Our current emotional health and wellbeing service – jointly commissioned with the ICB – is working well. “With the contract coming to an end we need to commission a new service that takes learning from what we currently have, and makes changes for the better. This way, we can more comprehensively address the needs of some of our most vulnerable children and young people.” Cllr Mark Sutton

The county council’s cabinet will discuss the options at a meeting on 17th.