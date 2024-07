A TEENAGE boy has been charged with burglary offences following a number of vehicle thefts.

The 17-year-old from Tamworth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

It comes as part of investigation into three separate vehicle thefts across Lichfield and Tamworth between May and July this year.

He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 18th July.