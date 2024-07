CHASETOWN will split their squad as they continue their pre-season campaign.

Mark Swann will send half of his side to Brocton today (12th July) while the remainder of the squad will head to Eccleshall for a friendly.

They will be looking to build not he success of their opening pre-season encounter last weekend when The Scholars won 2-0 at Brereton Social.

The Brocton fixture will kick-off at 1pm, while the Eccleshall game gets underway at 3pm.