THE leader of Staffordshire County Council has sent good luck wishes to England’s football team ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s men will face Spain in Germany tomorrow (13th July) as they look to lift a first major trophy since 1966.

Cllr Alan White said the county would be joining the nation in hoping England could return to their St George’s Park base in Staffordshire as champions.

He said:

“England have done exceptionally well to reach the Euro 24 final and on behalf of everyone in Staffordshire I wish them good luck on Sunday. “While it will be a huge challenge against a talented Spanish team, there is certainly the belief there now that England can go all the way. The whole of Staffordshire and the nation will be behind them. “We are also wishing good luck to the Lionesses in their Euro qualifiers tomorrow and on Tuesday. “We’re proud that as a county we host all England teams at the fantastic St George’s Park, and that the FA chose Staffordshire as its national centre. “It’s one of our main attractions with excellent facilities which are used not just by the country’s sporting stars but by communities nationally – and it has given England a fitting send-off before the tournament and with the best preparation.” Cllr Alan White