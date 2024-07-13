A LOCAL theme park has revealed details about a new rollercoaster which is due to open later this month.

Gold Rush will welcome its first riders at Drayton Manor Resort on 26th July as part of the new Wild West-themed Frontier Falls area.

The two-minute ride will see people board a gold train which features two “multi-direction experiences” and a backwards launch.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said:

“We’ve been so excited to share the full extent of our new Wild West-themed land since the opening of Frontier Falls this spring. “The arrival of Gold Rush plays a key part in our biggest year yet, promising a unique experience unlike anything our guests have experienced before. “We can’t wait to see what our visitors think of it this summer.” Victoria Lynn