AN exhibition will shine a spotlight on the story of Lichfield Cathedral.

Taking place in The Chapter House from 16th July to 31st August, Story of a Spire will explore how the building has spanned the centuries.

A spokesperson said:

“Discover what makes Lichfield Cathedral so iconic and well-loved after being battered by storms, cannon balls and time, but still standing strong as a symbol of hope and resilience.

“Marvel at the skills of stonemasons past and present, hear the choral music that is still sung daily at the cathedral, view manuscripts, books, pamphlets and paintings that tell the story of the spires.

“See how Lichfield Cathedral has been a symbol of aspiration and hope, of resilience and endurance, and of steadfastness and continuity of worship.”

