LICHFIELD Cricket Club will head to Aldridge this weekend as they look to return to winning ways.

The city-side fell 138 runs short of Wombourne’s total last time out, seeing them drop to second from bottom in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Adam Braddock’s side will be hoping to find a victory in their bid to avoid relegation as they travel to last placed Aldridge.

The hosts have lost all of their last five games and sit 13 points behind Lichfield.

Play begins today (13th July) at 12.30pm.