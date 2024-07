A NEW business will open in Lichfield city centre this weekend.

Nero Bianco will produce and sell luxury home fragrance products from its new base on Tamworth Street.

As well as offering products for sale, the business will offer candle-making classes.

A spokesperson said:

“All the home fragrances are hand made and hand poured using vegan and eco friendly ingredients.”

The store will open tomorrow (14th July). For more details visit www.nerobianco.co.uk.