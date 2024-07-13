A NEW season of shows and exhibitions at a Lichfield city centre venue is promising to be FAB.

The Hub at St Mary’s will roll back the clock to the 60s as they welcome the Animals on 21st September – as well as offering free admission to The Art of Supermarionation exhibition which will feature original puppets, artwork, memorabilia and models from shows by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson such as Thunderbirds, Stingray, Joe 90 and Captain Scarlet.

Other highlights on the new schedule include Why Britain Rocked, This Flight Tonight and The Doors Rising.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The 60s were a time of social upheaval, a celebration of individuality and a loud cry for change. “These themes resonate strongly in our community today and The Hub is proud to respond with its most relevant programme yet. “It’s a season that challenges, connects us with experiences different from our own, encouraging a shift in perspective. After all, isn’t that what the best art does?” Anthony Evans

A brand new musical will come to The Hub on 2nd October when Sanctuary tells the powerful stories of migrants, while We’re Not Going Back on 10th October will mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.

Other shows include original music from Maddie Morris, The Jeeps, Eleanor McEvoy, Chloe Matharu, A Different Thread, the Lydia Rae Quartet, Jeremy Sassoon, Jack Lukeman and DeeLee Dube.

Songwriter Guy Chambers will be at the venue on 14th September, while tributes include The Dolly Show, Transmission: The Sound of Joy Division and Kasabiain’t v The Spike Island Roses.

Comedy offerings will include Adrian Poynton on 5th September, Shake It Up Shakespeare on 6th November and Geriatric Mums on 28th September.

Family fun will be available when Where’s Mrs Ladybird? comes to The Hub on 27th October, while Toscana Strings are bringing The Nutcracker and The Snowman to life on 15th December.

Ticket details and the full programme can be viewed at thehubstmarys.co.uk.