THE former Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have presented cheques to local organisations after a year of fundraising.

Cllr Ann Hughes and Adam Burns-Mace raised more than £10,900 which will be split between St Giles Hospice and Lichfield District City of Sanctuary.

The pair hosted a range events during their 12 months in office, including a beer and skittles night, a masquerade ball, a ceilidh dance and cocktail party.