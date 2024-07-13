THE Producers’ Market is returning to Burntwood this weekend.

The event takes place at Sankey’s Corner between 9.30am and 2pm tomorrow (14th July)

As well as stalls selling a range of goods, there will also be offering free face painting for kids and a free drinks voucher for the first 50 people to visit the Burntwood Town Council stand.

A spokesperson said:

“The weather is looking good this weekend, so why not pop down, support our local businesses and enjoy the atmosphere.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson