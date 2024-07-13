Stalls at the market in Burntwood
Picture: Burntwood Town Council

THE Producers’ Market is returning to Burntwood this weekend.

The event takes place at Sankey’s Corner between 9.30am and 2pm tomorrow (14th July)

As well as stalls selling a range of goods, there will also be offering free face painting for kids and a free drinks voucher for the first 50 people to visit the Burntwood Town Council stand.

A spokesperson said:

“The weather is looking good this weekend, so why not pop down, support our local businesses and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

