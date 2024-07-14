A FAMILY-OWNED Burntwood business has appointed three new directors and unveiled a number of internal promotions.

Tara Group, which includes Chasetown Civil Engineering, Cameron Homes and Keon Homes, has made Bethan Stimpson and Robert Tarn group finance director and group health, safety and environmental director respectively.

Matt Beckley is the third senior promotion, taking on the role of partnerships director at Keon Homes after overseeing the acquisition of key sites and navigating the firm’s move into the Extra Care space.

Sir John Crabtree, chair of Tara Group said:

“We are committed to supporting all our people and providing as many opportunities as possible for them to develop their skills and anchor their careers with us. “Our expansion is down to the industry-leading individuals that we employ – and I am absolutely delighted to see Bethan, Robert and Matt come through as directors. “The surest way for our business to succeed is to encourage and support the great people who work for us in every way we can. “In addition to our three director appointments, I’d also like to congratulate our dozen other promotions, many of whom are construction staff. These individuals are the heartbeat of our business.” Sir John Crabtree