A STAFFORDSHIRE County council meeting has heard details of complaints made about members over the past year.

From June 2023 to the end of May 2024 there were 15 issues raised relating to 17 council members, the authority’s audit and standards committee was told at a meeting this week.

But in all but one case it was found that there had been no breach of the code of conduct – and in that case, which involved alleged actions in respect of the use of a highways budget, no further action was considered to be needed because action was taken outside the complaints process to resolve the issue.

A report to the audit and standards committee by monitoring officer John Tradewell said:

“When I’m considering complaints about comments made by members I am keen to maintain the distinction between exercising respect and the importance of being able to express views and opinions freely. “It is important for members to maintain awareness that public interpretation of comments made can vary widely. “Previous common themes, including the use of social media, do not feature highly. However, with the pending county council election, it is worth taking this opportunity to remind members of the need to carefully consider the contents and potential consequences of social media posts.” John Tradewell

Speaking at the meeting he said:

“Although the number of complaints is relatively high for us – it’s more than we would have for previous years – the fact that all bar one were found to be no breach of the code of conduct gives us that reassurance that rise in complaints is nothing to be concerned about. “It also shows that members of the public are aware of that process of making complaints to the authority so our systems are accessible.” John Tradewell

Councillor Mike Worthington asked if the complaints tended to be political in nature.

Mr Tradewell responded:

“I think political with a small ‘p’ – a lot of them are from people that have a particular agenda and when they run out of other routes they think about the complaints procedure against members to try and get their way. “It’s used as a tool by individuals often, but there are other examples where people feel disrespected and we do get those as well.” John Tradewell

The complaints made during the time period were:

Alleged manner/tone of councillor at a planning committee meeting held on 8th June 2023, and alleged manner of councillor towards CEMEX representative. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged abusive behaviour and language of councillor at Armitage with Handsacre Parish Council meeting held on 27th June 2023. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged racist and Islamophobic comments in email relating to uncle's care. Decision: No breach of code. Monitoring Officer provided advice to councillor on declaring links to cases that are quoted in council meetings.

Conservative party survey letter allegedly misleading, giving the impression it was a formal Staffordshire County Council survey. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged failure to adequately reply to emails regarding highways work. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged behaviour towards school representative at SACRE (Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education) meeting held on the 15th November 2023. Decision: No breach of code. The Monitoring Officer was conscious that the complainant was upset by the debate. In these circumstances the Monitoring Officer and Independent Person agreed that the councillor should provide an apology to the complainant.

Alleged behaviour of two councillors who sit on the Walley's Quarry Liaison Committee. Decision: No breach of code. Members were asked to refrain from making further and repeated challenges to complainant's position on the Liaison Committee.

Councillor allegedly unwilling to provide a response to questions. Decision: No breach of code.

Councillor's alleged comments to care company, and suggestion that local residents 'go public' with concerns. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged comments made by councillor on social media. Decision: No breach of code.

Councillor's alleged reluctance to reply to emails. Decision: No breach of code.

Complainant allegedly banned from Facebook groups or had access to public Facebook groups removed by county councillors. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged failure to engage on a number of issues previously raised. Decision: No breach of code.

Alleged actions in respect of the use of highways budget. Decision: Code breached. No further action needed.

Failure to respond or seemingly unavailable for a resident surgery. Decision: No breach of code.