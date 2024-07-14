HAMMERWICH Cricket Club were narrowly beaten in a low-scoring encounter against Beacon.

The visitors won the toss and sent the Hammers in to bat first – a decision which looked to have paid off as only two batsmen made it into double figures.

Beacon’s Jack Stanier finished with figures of 4-6 as he enjoyed a fine day with the ball.

Hammerwich were only able to reach 71 before being skittled out.

The hosts knew they’d need to find form with the ball if they were to stand any chance of wrestling back control of the game. Their hopes were boosted by a run of early wickets which left Beacon teetering on the brink of defeat at 49-9 as Craig Jennings claimed five victims.

But stubborn tailenders Stanier and Matthew Cartwright saw the visitors pass the total with just two balls to spare.