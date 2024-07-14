Lichfield City lost 2-0 to Coleshill Town in their latest preseason test at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Shot-stopper James Beeson showed his quality for the home side, but they were unable to find an answer to first and second half strikes from the visitors.

Coleshill took the lead after ten minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area.

The Lichfield keeper then kept the deficit to just a single goal moments later with a fantastic one-on-one save, before the opposition centre-forward nodded the ball onto the crossbar.

New right-back James Wilcock looked confident for the hosts on debut, as City’s defensive organisation was tested throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Beeson made another terrific stop as the second half commenced, before Jack Arnold went close to levelling the scoreline from a tight angle.

Ivor Green’s men ramped up the pressure on the away side’s back line with 20 minutes remaining as substitute Jude Taylor broke free several times down the right flank.

Joe Haines rifled an effort just over the crossbar in the closing stages of the contest, but the visitors hit Lichfield on the break to double their advantage and put the result beyond doubt.