TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a former member of Lichfield District Council.

Doris English served as a representative of St John’s ward from 1992 to 2011.

She also served as the local authority’s chair between 2005 and 2006.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“I remember Cllr English from many different social functions and I remember her warmth and her very quick wit. “We must also reflect on the roles she held – any citizen who serves as Mayor, chair, Sherriff and as a councillor for such a long and sustained period of time demands our respect from across this chamber. “She was a dedicated public servant.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, added:

“Doris was a warm, humorous and witty person. We’ve all had that sideways wink from her in the past when she was being particularly waspish. “She was always open to discussions and there was nothing partisan about her. She was a role model for the sort of council we are now. “She will be sadly missed.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“She was a really fine example of a public servant. The people that she served were paramount in her life. “What I also loved was that she was a very no-nonsense person. She didn’t do small talk – if there was a point to make she would make it. I liked her direct approach. “When I and others came on board at the council she was a leading light who created a fine example for us to follow. She was always full of encouragement and enthused younger councillors in a way few others could. “She was a huge asset to this council and will be missed by a lot of people. We are lucky to have known her.” Cllr Thomas Marshall