LEADING wheelchair athletes have joined a fundraising challenge organised by a Burntwood business.

Team GB basketball players Anastasia Blease and Ben Leitch, rising star Alice McHaffie and wheelchair racer Hilmy Shawwal joined staff and customers of RGK Wheelchairs in a fitness challenge in aid of Spinal Research.

The athletes, who are ambassadors for the manufacturer of made-to-measure wheelchairs, will be logging their activity as they bid to clock up as many hours as they can – and they are also encouraging others to join them.

Alice, who plays for newly promoted Women’s Premier League Basketball team Tees Valley Mohawks, said:

“This is an amazing cause that looks into spinal cord injuries and the medical research around them. “As someone with a spinal cord disability I think there is so much research to be done. “As a wheelchair basketball player I love a fitness challenge and hope as many people as possible can join in or share the challenge.” Alice McHaffie

People can find out how to donate or take part at www.justgiving.com/campaign/rgk24.

RGK Wheelchairs’ sales and marketing director Dorian Benjamin said:

“We create the lightest chairs on the market that are uniquely made to match the requirements and individuality of every user to strive and unlock their unstoppable ambition. “We’re also all about encouraging health and fitness among our customers and staff and the July Strava Fitness Challenge brings all this together to help Spinal Research in their unstoppable ambition to improve the lives of people paralysed after a spinal cord injury.” Dorian Benjamin