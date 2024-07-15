A SCHEME to provide books for Ukrainian children across Lichfield District has been boosted after raising money at Fuse Festival.

The Ukrainians in Lichfield District organisation, supported by Lichfield District City of Sanctuary, run art therapy classes at Curborough Community Centre to support children and young people traumatised by the war.

Their artwork went on display at the festival, helping to raise £300.

The money will aid the Books for Children scheme which provides reading material for youngsters to help remind them of their homeland and keep their language and culture alive.

The group have also been boosted by a grant from the Community Foundation of Staffordshire which will allow them to continue to run activities for another year.