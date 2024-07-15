LICHFIELD Cricket Club gave their battle against relegation a boost as they won a crucial encounter at Aldridge.

The visitors opted to send their hosts in to bat first as the two struggling South Staffordshire County League Premier Division sides met.

George Turner (4-27) and Umer Khalid (3-34) were the pick of the bowlers as Lichfield skilled their opponents out for 125.

An early wobble in reply saw the visitors slip to 27-2, but a fine 35 from captain Adam Braddock and a 46 not out from Richard Taylor-Tibbott saw the city side ease past the total with the loss of just four wickets.