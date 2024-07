STREETHAY residents are being invited to raise any issues or concerns with local police officers at a drop-in event.

Representatives of Staffordshire Police will be at the bod cafe-bar from 2pm to 3pm tomorrow (17th July).

A spokesperson said:

“Come and discuss issues that matter to you in your community with your local officers. It will be an ideal opportunity to get involved in setting police and partnership priorities.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson