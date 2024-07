A SCREENING of the film Challengers will be held in Fradley this week.

Fradley Village Hall will host the event from 7pm on Friday (19th July).

The movie follows the story of a former tennis prodigy turned coach who turned her husband into a champion. But to overcome a losing streak he needs to overcome his best friend – who is also his coach’s ex-boyfriend.

Admission is free but donations are accepted. Drinks and snacks will be available. To book seats visit the Fradley Players website.