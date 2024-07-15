A SHOW telling the story of Irish band The Dubliners is returning to Lichfield next year.

Seven Drunken Nights will stop off at the Garrick theatre as part of a UK tour billed as its “biggest and best ever” with a new set and production.

The show follows the band from Irish pub O’Donoghue’s where they first performed together and embarked on a 50-year career.

A spokesperson said:

“Seven Drunken Nights is a spectacular tale that celebrates Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style. “Steeped in song, story and revelry, this critically acclaimed production tells the incredible story of the group, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann. “Driven by a hugely talented cast of outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through stunning performances of so many of the group’s celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.”

Now in its eighth year, the UK tour will stop off at the Lichfield Garrick on 2nd and 3rd March 2025.

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.