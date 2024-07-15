ALREWAS returned to winning ways with a narrow victory over Spondon.

The Herons enjoyed a productive day in the field as Craig Swinfield took four wickets to help restrict the visitors to a total of 223 all out.

The Alrewas reply saw them slip to 39-3, but skipper James Burton kept the scoreboard ticket along thanks to 65 from 78 balls before he was caught off the bowling of Isaac Harrison.

But an unbeaten 83 from Stephen Cole proved the difference despite a flurry of late wickets as the hosts passed the total with a wicket to spare.