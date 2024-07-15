WHITTINGTON Cricket Club suffered a third straight defeat as they went down by five wickets at home to Wolverhampton 3rds.

The visitors sent their hosts in to bat first – and they were rewarded with the early wicket of skipper Martin Weston with just four runs on the board.

But Whittington steadied the ship as Sameer Hussain (66no), Safeer Ahmad (32) and Zayan Kani (28) kept the scoreboard ticking along until the home side fell from 142-4 to 181 all out.

Wolverhampton’s reply saw Umair Ahmed claim an early caught and bowled to remove opener Archie Bridgwood for four, while number three Hriman Sanyal went without troubling the scoreboard after being dismissed by Matt Griffiths.

Wickets continued to arrive as the visitors looked in a world of trouble at 66-5, but an unbeaten 58 for Max Walker and 51 from Joshan Basi saw them past the Whittington target.