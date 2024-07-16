A MASCOT for a local business will be backing Lichfield Pride when the event returns to the city this weekend.

Lichfield Golf and Country Club has confirmed that Chip will be joining the parade through the streets of the city centre on Sunday (21st July).

The Lichfield Pride weekend will feature a range of live music and attractions at local venues, culminating in the march which sets off from Speakers’ Corner at midday.

From there it will head along Dam Street, Market Street, Bore Street and Castle Dyke before ending at Frog Lane.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Pride said:

“The march is open to anyone to take part – let’s fill the city with the colours of Pride.” Lichfield Pride spokesperson

Full details of events taking place across the Lichfield Pride weekend are available here.