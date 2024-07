CHASETOWN drew both games in their friendly double-header at the weekend.

The Scholars drew 2-2 against Brocton in the first of the two fixtures, with Ben Lund opening the scoring before the hosts pegged them back.

Oli Hayward then restored the advantage before the break, but Brocton levelled again in the second half.

The second fixture of the day saw Chasetown draw 1-1 at Eccleshall.