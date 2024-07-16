COUNCILLORS have backed calls for permission to be refused for a new fast-food outlet in Lichfield.

McDonald’s has previously seen plans for the former Central Co-op headquarters off Eastern Avenue rejected.

But the fast-food giant has returned with new proposals – which include shorter opening hours – for the site.

Residents have already raised objections to the revised plans due to concerns about litter and increased traffic.

Cllr Russ Bragger, who represents Stowe ward on Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council and lives near the proposed development, said he had called in the decision for consideration by the planning committee.

“Although I welcome investment and jobs in Lichfield, this proposed fast-food drive-through and restaurant is in the wrong place. “McDonald’s will have litter pickers in the immediate area and will install filters on the cooking extractor fans, but we know that residents over a wider area will suffer from litter and uneaten food being dumped in their gardens and around their houses.. “Those residents closer to the restaurant will also have the smell for 18 hours per day. “Unfortunately we know that evening opening fast-food business often attract anti-social behaviour and that is not acceptable for those who live close by.” Cllr Russ Bragger

In a planning statement, McDonald’s said the development would “ensure that the site remains in use and continues to contribute to the local economy and employment”.

But Stowe ward’s Cllr Ann Hughes said the impact of the new drive-thru would pose problems.

“There will be additional traffic and pollution if this development were to go ahead. “Cars turning right from and onto Eastern Avenue without a filter lane will add to the congestion at busy times and could cause great difficulty for the many ambulances that use this route from the ambulance base. “We know that many cars in the queue will leave their engines running causing noise and pollution for the residents who live close to the proposed drive-through.” Cllr Ann Hughes

Rebecca Dennis, who lives opposite the site, said she was “devastated” to see the new plans being put forward.

“The inevitable noise, litter, pollution, traffic and anti-social behaviour are our main concerns as we face with the possibility of living opposite a McDonald’s. “We were overjoyed when the first application was rejected by the council, but my partner and I are devastated to see that McDonald’s have made a second application. “The new application states it will open 6am to midnight instead of 24 hours. It’s not acceptable and will cause so much disruption and misery to not only us but our neighbours too “When we bought our house last year we were really pleased with location and all the amenities around us. If this application were to go ahead it would have a detrimental effect on us and the value of our home.” Rebecca Dennis

In a planning statement, the applicant said steps had been taken to mitigate concerns raised in the original application.

A statement supporting the development said:

“The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield. “The restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area. “An application was refused in January in relation to noise and odour in a residential area, relating around 24 hour opening times. This resubmission includes a reduction of hours to 6am to midnight and additional public consultation has been undertaken to discuss some of the initial concerns highlighted in the previous application. “An open day was carried out at the Guildhall in May which gave an opportunity for local residents to view and discuss the proposal with the team. There was a good turn out with many of young people interested in the potential for additional jobs and local residents seeking clarification on the impacts on the road network and operation. “Most visitors left with a greater understanding of the scheme and the details of the design to respect the local residents.” Planning statement