COUNCILLORS from across the political spectrum have sent their congratulations to the new MP for Lichfield.

Members of Lichfield District Council spoke at a meeting following the election of Labour’s Dave Robertson.

He overcame long-serving Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant in the vote earlier this month to swap the council chamber for the Houses of Parliament.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said that while the result might not have gone the way his party wanted, he knew that the new MP would be passionate about serving residents.

He told the meeting of Lichfield District Council:

“Regardless of party allegiances we should all be proud that a member of this chamber is now speaking in another chamber that has not only a local or regional influence but also a national one. We can all be proud of that. “Cllr Robertson and I disagree on so many things it is untrue, but I do know we share a passion for delivering for residents of Lichfield District – and Dave now of course for the Lichfield constituency as well. “Dave and I have shared beers over a kitchen table, we’ve shared many arguments and many good moments together over the years and I would count Cllr Robertson as a personal friend. “On a personal level it was not the result I was hoping for, but I’m very pleased for Dave. “While we all may have different allegiances in this chamber, it is a testament to the good work that we do that we can form personal friendships. “All of us would join in sending our firm best wishes to Cllr Robertson in his new role as MP.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Cllr Sue Woodward also spoke to congratulate her former deputy in the Labour opposition group at the council.

“I want to pay tribute to Dave as a colleague and friend. He ran the most magnificent campaign along with his agent, Cllr Colin Ball. “Dave will always have Lichfield District Council at his heart. It’s where he cut his political teeth and it’s where his heart still will be. “I’m delighted we have two Members of Parlimaent across this district – and I congratulate Sarah Edwards in Tamworth as well – who are willing to take our arguments to Ministers in Parliament. “That is going to be a step change in terms of our relations with Members and Ministers.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat – and fourth-placed finisher at the General Election in Lichfield – said:

“I add my congratulations too. As Sue said, Dave did work hard during that campaign. “I’m slightly envious seeing his videos and photos from Westminster as someone who stood four times. To see him achieve it spurs me on to keep going – maybe my time next who knows. “We know with Dave he will work hard for this constituency. We wish him all the very best.” Cllr Paul Ray