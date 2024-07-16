A LICHFIELD man has raised £7,300 for a hospital’s cancer unit.

Phil Mason ran 105 miles in 34 hours in aid of the unit at Queen’s Hospital in Burton after two of his colleagues at Tidyco received treatment.

He had originally planned to complete the challenge in 24 hours but was forced to amend his plans after unseasonal weather.

“The day itself, and the preparation that went into the day, went to plan – but what I did not predict was the awful weather on the evening. “I hit the 50-mile mark within the 12 hours as expected, but it wasn’t until early evening the trouble started when the heavens opened. This was a turning point as I had to make the decision to push on and risk injury or worse, or focus on finishing and with the hope of being able to raise more money. “Having hit my head on a bridge and then on a branch in the dark, self-preservation seemed the sensible option. “The time taken was longer than my initial plan, but it was for a very worthy cause.” Phil Mason

Phil handed over the cheque at Queen’s Hospital in Burton earlier this month.

Gill Matthews, Derby and Burton Hospitals’ chief officer, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to individuals like Phil who dedicate their time to undertake such amazing challenges in support of our charity. “For Phil to train, and then run such a long distance, for the benefit of those patients undergoing treatment for cancer is incredibly kind and inspiring. “The £7,300 raised will be used to buy equipment and improve patient comfort during the time patients spend at the hospital. It will make a huge difference to patients and we are truly grateful.” Gill Matthews

The money will be put towards state-of-the-art oncology chairs which can be adjusted for patient comfort, as well other equipment such as cold caps which help prevent hair loss for those undergoing treatment for cancer.