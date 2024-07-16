TICKETS have gone on sale for a show packed with ska hits in Lichfield next year.

Badness will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 17th January 2025.

Formed in 1994, the group have gone on to sell out venues across the UK.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Playing classic Madness, Bad Manners and The Specials, to name but a few, Badness also play a few of their own songs, written with input from every member of the band. “With tours of Israel, Germany and Spain under their belts, and having played almost every town and city in the UK, the group have built up a cult following.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.